Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church partnered with Providence Baptist Church’s Nolensville Food Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on Friday for a mobile, drive-thru food pantry that provided 152 families with groceries.
The free food distribution kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at Nolensville Park where cars lined up for the goods.
Dozens of volunteers filled shopping carts with everything from bags of onions, potatoes, bell peppers, gallon jugs of milk, packages of strawberries, canned foods and more.
The drive-thru service allowed recipients to stay in their vehicles while volunteers, who were wearing cloth masks, stayed safe as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is impacting both American's health and wallets.
According to reporting by CNBC, using U.S. Census Bureau data collected between Aug. 19 and Aug. 31, about 10% of Americans reported that they sometimes of often didn't have enough to eat within the past week.
This comes out to approximately 22.3 million Americans nationwide who are dealing with hunger and food insecurity.
Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church pastor Jason Mikel was one of the volunteers helping to manage the food distribution and said that the event was able to help recipients and volunteers alike.
"We were happy to help 152 families with groceries. That was the purpose of the day. Lots of people are struggling and we wanted to help. On top of that, too, the volunteers needed today," Mikel said.
"More than once I heard how this was the first time they'd felt part of the world since March. Today was a good day and we pray that tomorrow finds more blessing for any who need it."
While this was a mobile food pantry, Nolensville is home to a permanent food pantry for those in need. More information about the Nolensville Food Pantry can be found here.
