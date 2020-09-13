Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church is partnering with Providence Baptist Church’s Nolensville Food Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for a mobile, drive-thru food pantry.
The free food distribution will take place on Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Nolensville Park.
Boxes of perishable and non-perishable food will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis, allowing recipients to stay in their cars.
Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church Pastor Jason Mikel said that they plan to be able to serve about 200 families.
The Nolensville Park is located at Nolensville Park Road in Nolensville.
More information about Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church can be found here, while more information about the Nolensville Food Pantry can be found here and information about the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee can be found here.
