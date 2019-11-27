The Nolensville Police Department is investigating a burglary at R & B Liquors that resulted in the theft of a safe early Monday morning.
The burglary happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday when an unidentified masked person was caught on one of the stores surveillance cameras smashing the front glass door with a rock.
The unidentified burglar then entered the store and targeting and only stealing the safe.
According to NPD Chief Roddy Parker, the suspect fled on foot but no other details have been released.
It’s not known how much money may have been in the safe and as of Wednesday no arrests have been made.
