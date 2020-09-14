The Nolensville Recreation Center will be closed indefinitely for repairs after a barrage of storms Sunday caused flooding across Williamson County.
While damage was seen across the county, Nolesnville saw the brunt of the storm’s impact, with the town’s volunteer fire department responding to 12 calls for service, including five water rescues.
County Mayor Rogers Anderson spoke to the damage Monday night during the monthly meeting of County Commissioners, saying the destruction from Sunday’s storms caused “more damage than the flood of 2010.”
“We had water standing approximately two feet in our entire complex,” Anderson said. “We’re doing an assessment now, but it’ll be shut down indefinitely while we remove the gym floor and many other things out there.”
The Nolensville Rec Center was previously the polling place for Tuesday’s Special Municipal Election before it was announced Monday afternoon to have been moved to Nolensville Town Hall.
That special election, which will see voters cast their ballots for the town’s first official Commissioners after the town’s charter was voted to be changed in August, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Nolensville Town Hall, 7218 Nolensville Road.
