Robert Shegog, 35, of Murfreesboro has been charged in a string of burglaries across Middle Tennessee including the burglary of R&B Liquors in Nolensville in November.
Shegog is currently held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro on a $62,000 bond after he was accused of stealing more than $100,000 from at least 59 businesses in 11 cities across Middle Tennessee.
One of those alleged burglaries happened early on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019, after a masked person was seen on a security camera smashing the front glass door of R&B Liquors with a rock before stealing a safe that, according to Nolensville Police Department Chief Roddy Parker, contained around $1,000.
Shegog, who has been dubbed by law enforcement agencies as the “Mule Kick Burglar,” due to the suspect in security videos often recorded standing with his back to the front door and kicking the glass to enter businesses, was stopped by the Murfreesboro Police Department on Jan. 27 and charged with possession of drugs before he was identified as a possible suspect in the burglaries that dated back to Sept. 2019.
According to an MPD news release, Shegog was interviewed and arrested on Feb. 21.
Shegog is set to appear in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court on March 24 before he will face burglary charges in Williamson County.
In total Shegog is facing charges in 16 burglaries by the Shelbyville Police Department, 14 burglaries by the Murfreesboro Police Department, seven burglaries by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, one burglary by the Nolensville Police Department, eight burglaries by the Smyrna Police Department, three burglaries by the Chapel Hill Police Department, two burglaries by the Tullahoma Police Department, two burglaries by the Manchester Police Department, two burglaries by the Woodbury Police Department, two burglaries by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and one burglary by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
