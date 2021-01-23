A Nolensville woman was killed in an early morning crash in Nashville on Saturday that also seriously injured a man.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department press release, 30-year-old Meganne Ball was driving her 2013 Nissan Murano on I-24 East near Haywood Lane when for unknown reasons she lost control of the SUV and crashed into a rock wall.
The vehicle rolled over during the crash, and police said that both Ball and her passenger, 43-year-old Stephen Hall, were ejected from the vehicle. Police said that neither Ball nor Hall were wearing seatbelts.
Ball died at the scene, and Hall was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
