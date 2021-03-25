The Metro Nashville Police Department's sex crimes division is investigating an incident on Sunday afternoon where they said a woman who was tanning at the Nolensville Pike Sun Tan City realized that a man was filming or photographing her with a cell phone over a wall.
The story was first reported by WKRN, and MNPD Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron said in a phone call on Thursday that the woman, identified by WKRN as 30-year-old Reese Gerbic, yelled at the man who was allegedly filming with a cell phone, and got dressed and ran out of the standing spray tan room.
Aaron said it was then that another patron called her husband, an off-duty Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was waiting outside of the business.
That unidentified deputy made contact with the unidentified man and provided some unspecified information about his identity to the deputy before leaving the scene.
WKRN reported that the deputy was not able to find any footage of Gerbic, who works as a teacher, on the man's phone.
"That individual, the person who was in the booth next door was gone when Metro officers arrived," Aaron said.
Aaron said that the case has been handed over to MNPD's sex crimes division, and as of Thursday afternoon no arrests have been made in the incident.
MNPD said that no other similar incidents have been reported at the tanning salon that is located just outside of both the Brentwood and Nolensville city and town limits.
Sun Tan City issued a statement to WKRN that said in part, "The privacy of our clients is of paramount importance, so we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to assist in their investigation and, if appropriate, criminal prosecution of this incident.”
