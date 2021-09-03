Nolensville has a new mural that honors the town’s historic sites and brings new life to the historic district.
Donelson-based artist Kristy Oakley's work can be seen across the region in cities and towns like Mt. Juliet, Old Hickory and Goodlettsville, and now on a wall of Itty Bitty Donuts and Specialty Coffee in Nolensville.
The mural stretches across one of the building's exterior white walls and reads "Nolensville" with each letter of the painting capturing a little slice of the historic town in the form of its sites in each letter.
Oakley has been painting for about 25 years and loves the opportunity to learn about a town by incorporating the town's identity into a mural for everyone to enjoy.
"It takes a little bit of research, because some of these towns I don't know anything about," Oakley said, "but I end up learning things about the town that I didn't know,"
Nolensville got its first mural last year as part of the Walls for Women public art project.
Itty Bitty Donuts and Specialty Coffee is located at 7311 Nolensville Road and shares a parking lot with The Painted Dragonfly, whose owner, Lorna Sobel, owns the corner property that the businesses occupy.
Soble said that she hopes the mural will help to spark the sense of community that Nolensville is known for, and help to encourage residents and visitors alike to shop in the historic district.
"We just want to get more foot traffic down here," Soble said. "I hope it helps all the businesses, not just us."
In addition to murals, Oakley's art can be found in the form of prints and other merchandise at craft shows or by following the Where the Art Is Facebook page.
Commented