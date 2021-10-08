The State of Tennessee will begin requiring burn permits beginning Oct. 15.
The permits are required every year during fire season and burn permits will be required through May 15, 2021.
“Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” State Forester David Arnold said in a news release. “Thanks to rainfall, our wildfire numbers are low so far this fall. However, it’s always necessary to practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting next week in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”
Debris Burn Permits for leaf and brush piles are available at no charge via the MyTN mobile app or online at www.BurnSafeTN.org.
Online permits can be obtained daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. central, and they are required for any leaf or brush burn pile regardless of the size, and each burn pile must be extinguished by the time that the permit expires.
For larger, broadcast burning, such as forestry, agricultural, and land clearing, residents should call the Division of Forestry at 877-350-BURN (2876) Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Permits are issued based on current safe weather conditions, and residents who live inside of a town or city limit should check with their local municipality for additional restrictions before burning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry, burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.
Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by three to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
A full list of materials that are prohibited from being burned can be found here, and more information about fire safety can be found here.
