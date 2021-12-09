The National Weather Service Nashville is forecasting severe storms on Friday night and early Saturday.
According to NWS, a strong cold front will move through the region on Friday night bringing with it strong straight-line winds with the risk of tornados and hail, with Williamson County listed as having "enhanced" risk in the west of the county, while current models show a "slight" risk to the east of the county.
NWS, along with local first responder agencies, are asking residents to be weather-aware and have a game plan ready in case the sever storms bring damage to local communities.
On Monday, Dec. 5, the entire state was impacted by severe storms with the mid-state region experiencing five tornados, including an EF0 tornado that flipped an occupied school bus in Trousdale County, EF0 tornados in Overton, Pickett and Lawrence Counties and an EF1 tornado that impacted Bedford, Moore and Coffee Counties.
