Nine candidates are set to campaign for the Nolensville Town Commission, a new government body that will be installed after last week's historic vote to change the town's government structure.
According to records provided by the Williamson County Election Commission, the nine candidates who have filed paperwork are current Aldermen Tommy Dugger, Derek Adams and Wendy Cook-Mucci, as well as citizens Robert Verell, Lisa Garramone, Joel Miller, Halie Gallik, Michael Edwards and Tom Seyfried.
Both a mayor and commissioners will be voted on in the election filling a total of five seats. The charter change will see the government body change to resemble nearby Brentwood's City Commission where the role of mayor is more symbolic and day-to-day operations will be handled by the Nolensville town administrator.
Verell, is currently the treasurer of the Williamson County Republican Party, and actively campaigned with others, including Adams, for the charter change, while Seyfried is the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department board president.
The only two current Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen members who did not file to run are Alderman Russell Gill, who was appointed by BOMA in July to fill the seat of former longtime Alderman Larry Felts and publicly stated that he would not run after serving Felts' term, and Mayor Jimmy Alexander, a vocal opponent of the successful attempt to change the town's charter.
Mayor Alexander issued a statement about his decision not to seek public office again in a phone call on Tuesday, citing a difference in vision for the town between himself and some of the newer candidates.
"I've been mayor now for nine and a half years and it's a strong-mayor system of government in Nolensville and that system has served us well since 1996 and I wasn't supportive of a new charter. I think we've made great strides in the last nine and a half years, we've taken Nolensville from a small, sort of insignificant place in Williamson County, to what I think now is a town that has grown and has gained respect across Williamson County as a town that does things pretty well right," Alexander said.
Specifically Alexander cited his difference of opinion on raising property taxes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, something that BOMA took up on Thursday and passed the first reading of an ordinance to raise taxes to fund a combination fire department.
"For those reasons and a few more I've just decided to get out of the business," Alexander said. "I hate it because I've got a lot of friends here, but I think it's probably time for me to leave."
The deadline to file with the election commission was Tuesday at noon and candidates have until Tuesday, Aug. 18, to withdraw from consideration.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with early voting open from Aug. 26-Sept. 10.
Keep up with continued coverage of the special election at Williamsonhomepage.com.
