The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for a special called meeting on Monday where it appointed Alderman Derek Adams to the Planning Commission to fill the seat vacated by Larry Felts, who resigned from BOMA last month.
The vote for Adams was unanimous after a discussion and nomination of both Adams and Alderman Russell Gill, who is the newest BOMA member that replaced Felts’ empty BOMA seat.
The Nolensville Planning Commission will meet electronically on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
