The Town of Nolensville announced the appointment of Brent Schultz as its new Planning Director.
According to a town news release, Schultz has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government. He began his career in government issuing build permits before working in management and executive positions with cities of Anaheim and Ontario as well as the County of Mendocino, all in California.
“Brent brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Town of Nolensville,” Town Manager Victor Lay said in the news release. “Brent understands both the benefits and consequences of rapidly growing communities and has eagerly stepped in to guide developers so that they bring quality projects to our community. I am very pleased to have someone with that vast experience and such a positive attitude as a member of our leadership team.”
Schultz earned a bachelor's degree in political science and public administration from California State University-Fullerton before earning his master of business administration from Chapman University. He currently resides in Nashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.