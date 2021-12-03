The Nolensville Board of Commissioners approved the second and final reading of a future shopping center concept plan, which will most notably house a Publix grocery store.
The discussion and debate over adding a grocery store to the growing town has been a topic for years, and this specific plan has been discussed throughout 2021. Now it’s on the way to becoming a reality.
The Village Green Development Plan and Planned District Rezoning ordinance was approved 4-1 after several amendments, including conditions to have some minor changes to the proposed concept plan of the mixed-use development which will be located at the corner of Rocky Fork Road and Nolensville Road.
While the future Village Green Development is now on the path to changing the face of Nolensville, Mayor Derek Adams said in an email that no solid timeline has been announced, with the project expected to take anywhere from 18 months to two years to complete.
