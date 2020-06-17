A new bike club in Nolensville is preparing for their inaugural ride on Saturday to promote cycling, community and exercise.
Outland Bike Club's Inaugural 5 Mile Leisure Cruise will kick off at 7:30 a.m. and will take riders across Nolensville on a route that will avoid major roadways, and is perfect for single riders or families who are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors, get some exercise, meet some neighbors (while practicing social distancing.)
"We wanted something that could touch everybody from the very serious bikers to the more casual or families," Outland Bike Club Board Member Elmer Hill said.
The ride will depart from Nolensville High School and return to the school after completing the 5-mile loop, will followed by a 20 mile route for more experienced riders.
The club, which is an offshoot of the Outland USA and Outland Bike in Nolensville, invites participants to gather at the bike shop after the bike ride for refreshments and socializing throughout the day.
The group is open to any cyclist regardless of skill and they plan to have more events in the future including mountain bike adventures and extended road rides.
"The objective of this is to bring further collaboration and unity of Nolensville together through a healthy activity," Outland Bike Club Member Stephen Hynes said.
Anyone who'd like to participate in the ride should RSVP by emailing [email protected].
After participants RSVP, they are asked to meet organizers at the parking lot next to the Nolensville High Tennis Courts located at 1600 Summerlyn Dr. for departure at 7:30 a.m.
Before the ride begins, organizers will introduce Outland Bike Club's Board Of Directors, and have a pre-ride safety briefing from Team Leader Gonzalo Oliete before he leads us on our inaugural ride.
Organizers have said that they will also be heading to CDC guidelines including maintaining six-foot distancing at the start and finishing locations, small groups of 5-10 people will be staggered as they depart and riders are required to wear helmets.
More information about Outland Bike can be found here.
