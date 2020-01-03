The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for their first meeting of 2020 where they accepted grant funding for planting trees along waterways and amended speed limits.
The Consent Agenda was approved unanimously and included one item, a resolution of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepting Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency grant funding.
The goal of the grant is to promote water quality in urban landscapes through the planting of trees along waterways that lack forest cover.
According to the online agenda, under the terms and provisions of said grant contract, the amount will not exceed $500 to provide riparian tree planting and maintenance along Mill Creek.
Four items were included in the regular agenda, including the second reading of Ordinance 19-13, a resolution amending Title 15 Chapter 3 of the Nolensville Municipal Code pertaining to speed zones and speed limits was approved unanimously.
The details of he ordinance were laid out in the December 2019 BOMA meeting, lowers the speed limit from 40 mph to 30 mph on Nolensville Road from Brittain Plaza, north to the northern-most property line of map: 33, parcel: 108.05, Shoppes at Haley. That 30 mph speed limit also extends to 300 ft north of Kidd Road.
BOMA unanimously passed the first reading of Ordinance 20-01, an ordinance to amend the Zoning Map to rezone property at 7163 Nolensville Road, currently Estate Residential (ER), to Commercial Services with a Commercial Corridor Overlay (CS/CCO) as well as the first reading of Ordinance 20-02, an ordinance to amend the Zoning Map to rezone property located near the northern terminus of King Street known as Map 56, Parcel 59.05, currently Estate Residential (ER), to Village with Historic District Overlay (V/HD).
The first reading of Ordinance 20-03, an ordinance to create an "All-Way Stop Control" at the intersection of Falling Water Road and Christmas Drive was also approved unanimously, although there was some debate as to what changes should be made.
During the monthly Committee Reports the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department reported a record 103 calls for December, and a total of 851 calls in 2019 which is up by 184 calls during 2018.
NVFD Chief Adam Spencer projected that the department will likely have at least 1000 calls for 2020.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet again on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.