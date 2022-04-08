The Nolensville Board of Commissioners approved the final reading of a new mixed-development project which will see the addition of a Kroger grocery store and more than 100 apartments.
The item known as the Darcy Planned District was approved in a 3-1 vote with Commissioner Galik voting against the item. Vice Mayor Wendy Cook-Mucci was not present for the meeting.
The project will be developed on just over 36-acres at the corner of Nolensville Road and Williams Road and was approved with the condition that the town and/or county approves the design and engineering for a left turn lane on Williams Road by the developer.
Other considerations including upgrading some utilities in relation to stormwater and sewer lines were also discussed and the multi-phase project will next see a design review.
In January, the board approved a separate mixed-used development at the corner of Rocky Fork Road and Nolensville Road which will include a Publix grocery store. It is expected to take up to two years to complete.
This new project is also expected to be on a similar timeline, with the roadwork and the construction of the grocery store and adjacent fuel center in phase one, followed by the construction of the remaining mixed-use buildings.
According to the online agenda, that mixed-use space will include 188 apartments and around townhomes that are a combination of livable and work spaces, which could include a business with a living area above the commercial unit.
“I think that live-work units in a very entrepreneurial town like Nolensville is going to be a huge attraction,” Nolensville Mayor Derek Adams said in a phone call, adding that the Planning Commission will soon be reviewing site plans for the project.
