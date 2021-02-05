The Nolensville Board of Commissioners approved the first reading of changes to the municipal code pertaining to on-premise beer consumption during their Thursday meeting, which most notably removes the requirement for permit holders to make at least 50 percent of their income from food sales.
According to the online agenda, the amendment also removes a prohibition on the board granting special event permits as well as modifying other language of the ordinance.
The town received five emailed public comments on the issue with four of the five speaking in favor of the 50 percent food requirement, while other residents spoke for and against the amendment online.
Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker spoke to some of his concerns with the then proposed amendment during January’s Board of Commissioners meeting in which he said that while he wasn’t against any new business, he did want the board to understand the potential impact on public safety and the needs of NPD.
“We’re right here close to Nashville, close to other jurisdictions, other cities — people are going to come here who are not from Nolensville and they are going to cause a problem, and we’re going to have to deal with it,” Parker said during that January meeting. “We will need more officers as those establishments become wider-known and patroned, so that’s my concern.”
In the fall of 2020 the nearby city of Franklin came to an agreement with The Tin Roof 2 after padlocking the popular bar and restaurant and calling it a “public nuisance.”
“Even a well-run establishment is going to experience problems and with two or three officers on a night, that’s concerning to me,” Parker added.
The issue was discussed at length during Thursday night’s meeting with the amendment eventually passing 3-2.
The item was originally deferred during January’s meeting and will be taken up for a second reading during the Commission's March meeting.
