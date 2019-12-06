The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Thursday night where they passed the final readings of two long-discussed issue with an updated noise ordinance and change to beer sales among other items.
First reading of Ordinance 19-13 amending Title 15 Chapter 3 of the Nolensville Municipal Code pertaining to speed zones and speed limits was passed unanimously.
According to the draft of the proposed ordinance, the amendment would lower the speed limit fro 40 mph to 30 mph speed limit on Nolensville Road from Brittain Plaza, north to the northern-most property line of map: 33, parcel: 108.05, Shoppes at Haley.
The motion was amended to extend that 30 mph speed limit 300 ft north of Kidd Road.
Second and final reading of Ordinance 19-11, an ordinance to amend Title 11, Chapter 4 of the Nolensville Municipal Code pertaining to prohibition on noises was voted on after several months of debate and complaints about noise from Nolensville’s industrial park impacting nearby neighborhoods.
“The overall goal of this ordinance is to promote and maintain livability within the Town of Nolensville and to keep the community a peaceful and habitable place in which to live.” The draft of the ordinance read in the agenda.
The ordinance establishes more concrete guidelines to help law enforcement determine the possible intrusiveness of noise levels with the goal to help mediate issues in the community.
The motion as amended to say that acceptable noise levels are 70 decibels or lower from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday, while acceptable noise levels at all other times are at 75 decibels or lower was passed unanimously.
The second and final reading of Ordinance 19-12, an ordinance to amend Title 8 of the Nolensville Municipal Code pertaining to on-premises beer consumption was unanimously approved.
The ordinance aimed to lift restrictions on times that beer was able to be sold at businesses whose primary is business is the manufacturing of beer, such as the newly-revived Mill Creek Brewing Company, and a motion was introduced and approved to further lift restrictions on Sunday sales meaning that beer can be sold every day of the week.
The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department issued their monthly report which included the continuing trend of rising service calls along with the acquisition of an all-terrain vehicle courtesy of the county for the fire department and the police department to share.
“That’s going to be a great tool for both our departments, so we appreciate the county for that,” Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker added at the beginning of his monthly report.
Parker reported 13 vehicle crashes in November and 313 traffic stops with 194 citations and 119 warnings issued, along with
From those traffic stops, NPD reports that 8 arrests were made including 2 for driving under the influence.
Parker said that the growing need of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division will be addressed by moving one of his officers to that division to keep up with the challenges and time-intensive nature of the job facing what is currently the town’s only detective.
The board also welcomed Scott Collins as new Town Administrator to start Jan 6 after a vote confirming his employment and Montique Luster who has been working for the town for the past week was officially welcomed as new Town Recorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.