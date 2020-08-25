The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for a special executive session on Tuesday morning where they unanimously approved a settlement in a 2018 sexual discrimination lawsuit by a former Nolensville police officer.
The federal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee in August of 2018 after Cindy Strange, who previously served as number two in the Nolensville Police Department, was, as attorney Cynthia Wilson sated in the August 2018 filling, “constructively discharged.”
As previously reported, the case against the town and two of its former employees alleged wage discrimination based on her gender as well as sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
The Town of Nolensville denied all of those claims early on.
Former Nolensville Town Attorney Bob Notestine, who resigned from the town in July, but stayed on as council in the Strange case, detailed the terms of the settlement during Tuesday's electronically-held BOMA meeting, following negotiations on Aug. 14.
Those terms include a payout to Strange in the amount of $355,000, which Notestine said will be paid by the town’s insurance company, Public Entity Partners, although he added that the town does have a $2,500 deductible that it will pay.
Notestine said that the payment will be broken down into an advance payment of $75,000 for past wages, which will be reimbursed by insurance, as well as $75,000 for compensatory damages and $205,000 in attorney fees.
Strange will also be reinstated with the Nolensville Police Department as a captain, at which point she will immediately resign.
This, Notestine said, will be so that Strange’s records will reflect that her last position with the department was that of a captain and not a detective.
And finally Strange will not oppose Patrick’s motion to strike abusive filings and for protective order, and the party's will not disparage each other in the case that will be settled with all parties dismissed.
“People might ask, why is this happening now, versus a year ago, or a year from now, and frankly, federal litigation is very costly and in this kind of case there’s not very many clear winners or losers because the costs mount up,” Notestine said. “This case has been in court for two years, and frankly I think the decision was economic and driven by the fact that the party’s were willing to talk.”
"I'm really tickled to death that we've reached this point and can get beyond Cindy Strange and this case with this settlement," Mayor Alexander said.
BACKGROUND
Strange was employed in the police department until Dec. 11, 2017, where she served as a full time police officer, later earning the rank of Detective and Captain.
Also named in the suit were “Nolensville Insiders” who were identified as former Public Works Director and part-time Nolensville police officer Bryan Howell, former Nolensville Town Administrator and current Thompson’s Station Town Administrator Kenneth McLawhon, current Mayor Jimmy Alexander and former Vice Mayor Jason Patrick, some of whom were named because of their roles in the town government or their alleged influence over other officials.
The suit detailed allegations of rumors and claims made against Strange by the “Insiders” characterizing her as incompetent and displaying cowardice.
“Various Nolensville Insiders made statements to the effect that Plaintiff, as a ‘girl,’ should not be in a position of authority over male officers,” an amended complaint filed in March 2020 reads.
Former Nolensville Police Chief Troy Huffines resigned in September 2017.
Notestine said in a phone call that this case and subsequent settlement was the most significant case that Nolensville has been involved in since it's incorporation.
