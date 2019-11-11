Nolensville Board of Mayor and Alderman met for their November meeting on Thursday where they passed the first reading of the proposed noise ordinance that has been a hot topic for several months.
The first draft of the proposal reads “The overall goal of this ordinance is to promote and maintain livability within the Town of Nolensville and to keep the community a peaceful and habitable place in which to live."
As previously reported, centers around noise complaints against businesses including breweries that have hosted live music and community festivals.
The issue was brought up by all four citizens who addressed the board during public comments and was passed in part to fine tune the code proposal.
The board unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Nolensville Municipal Code pertaining to on-premises beer consumption, as well as an amendment to the employment contract with Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker.
That amendment details that the “compensation stated in paragraph three of the Contract will increase by $6,000 per year over and above his current level of compensation,” as well as the voluntary waiving of $500 in monthly benefits.
The Board also unanimously approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., for storm water plans review and MS4 Phase II storm water permit compliance in an amount not to exceed $42,750.
The Board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the use of funds and entering into an agreement with Collier Engineering Company, Inc., for construction, engineering and inspection services.
The services will address road issues on portions of Kidd Road, York Road, Sam Donald Road, Rocky Fork Road and Clovercroft Road for an amount not to exceed $38,000.
Finally in new business the board unanimously approved an emergency expenditure in accordance with the town of Nolensville purchasing laws to replace two guard rails at the cost of $27,098.71.
According to the resolution in the agenda, the two guard rails will be installed by Sentinel Construction, LLC, and will be paid from State Street Aid funds.
The board also unanimously approved the consent agenda that included a resolution to “Declare certain property of the Town of Nolensville surplus and provide the authority to the Mayor to dispose of said surplus items.”
Items include various police utility equipment and office equipment.
Also in the consent agenda was a resolution to adopt the Williamson County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is a condition for future grant funding for mitigation projects, as well as a resolution to accept a proposal from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for improvements to Nolensville Road from South Burkitt Road to north of Mill Creek.
The consent agenda also included a resolution to accept $43,720 in grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in the area of community -based traffic safety enforcement and education.
Item E in the consent agenda, a resolution to release Grove Park Partners, LLC, from maintenance bonding for roads and public improvements within Benington Section 9, was removed from the consent agenda at the request of Alderman Derek Adams before it was unanimously approved as a separate item.
New firetruck
The meeting also saw the usual monthly committee reports, with notable news coming from Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Spencer and NVFD Board President Tom Seyfried who jointly announced the department’s new fire truck.
According to Spencer the truck was made possible by way of an anonymous donor who bought the truck, a vehicle that is excepted to serve the department for three-to-five years.
NFVD expects to receive the truck in the next few weeks but it will take several months to be fitted for service.
Tom Seyfried and Chief Spencer — big announcement on new fire truck 2006 Pierce — thanks to anonymous donor who bought the truck. The truck should arrive in a few weeks but will take a few months to get it into service.
The board also addressed the continued talks around a paid chief position and said that a solution is still in the works and has not been abandoned.
The Board also unanimously approved the appointment of a new Town Recorder, Montique Luster, who previously served as the City Recorder for La Vergne, and a new Town Administrator, Scott Collins, who is also very experienced according to the board.
The Board also recognized the Nolensville High School Lady Knights volleyball team with a resolution for their recent historic first state championship win.
