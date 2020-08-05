The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will take up the issue of a proposed property tax rate increase to allow the town to hire their first paid fire fighters on Thursday night as part of a long term goal of establishing and expanding municipal EMS/fire services in the town.
The future of the town’s support of and investment in fire services has been a hot topic for several years, and if approved, the ordinance would pave the way for the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department to be a combination department offering more expansive coverage to the growing community.
On July 8, the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a work session where they discussed the future of fire services in the town using data provided by a 2012 University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) study. Since then, MTAS has issued an updated survey that bitter reflects the current need of the town.
The entire 2020 MTAS Fire Services Study can be found here.
Some changes included the recommendation of having five stations around town, a number that was two in 2012. Currently NVFD only operates out of one county-owned fire station on Nolensville Road.
Other topics detailed in the study include competitive pay to attract career firefighters, the cost of buildings and equipment and operating budgets.
The 2020 MTAS Study laid out three recommended options for the town which all include filling all proposed staff positions, and are as follows:
- Staff two engines, one ladder and provide a shift supervisor, something that MTAS said is the same response level in apparatus that the NVFD currently provides but would have more staff to respond to calls.
- Provide one engine, one ladder and a shift supervisor, an option that places two crews on the scene and includes the capabilities of a ladder company.
- Provide the response of one engine company.
The updated MTAS study said that the greatest recurring expense with a career fire department is personnel costs, while outlining the variety of challenges and expenses of first setting up a department.
"Starting a fire department from scratch is a tremendous task and is one of the most expensive things a municipality can do," the study reads.
"However, providing fire and emergency services is a traditional municipal service and having a municipal fire department gives Nolensville control over the provision of that service.
"The first year will be the most expensive year because of the tremendous capital needs. The town will need to build and equip a fire station, purchase vehicles, apparatus, tools, and equipment, and hire staff.
"MTAS recommends that Nolensville build a headquarters station with all the office space and other items needed for administrative functions even if the town delays in filling some positions or fills them on a part-time basis. It is less expensive to build the space on the front end than to expand the station later. With that in mind, every option includes the full cost for a headquarters fire station."
In a phone call, NVFD Chief Adam Spencer said that, if the proposed ordinance passes Thursday’s vote, it will be the first step towards a combination department. However, the vote is not a specifically for one of the three MTAS recommendations.
According to the online agenda, the 14-cent property tax rate increase would be used to cover the cost of paying three firefighters, three engineers, three lieutenants and a fire chief.
Spencer said that he’s hopeful that the issue is moving on to the next phase of the process which, if passed on first and second reading, would then need to have an ordinance passed to create the town-operated department, which would then have to go through a recognition process through the county and the state.
“It starts the process of getting a town-owned and operated fire department,” Spencer said. “From here on our we’re going to work to maintain a five- and a 10-year plan based on the growth and everything that happens from this point forward.”
Under the condition that Thursday’s vote ends well for the issue, the process of moving forward will take months, meaning that NVFD will continue to serve the town as an all-volunteer department for the foreseeable future.
Thursday’s BOMA meeting will also take up other issues, including several budget amendments and a resolution to adopt fund balance standards, all on the same night that a historic election could re-shape the town’s government structure.
