The Nolensville boys basketball team will be turning to an Austin Peay great to lead its program going ahead.
Todd Babington has accepted the role of head coach with the Knights after John Stigall departed earlier this month.
Babington was an assistant on Nolensville's staff under Stigall last season and is a former girls head coach at Springfield.
"I am eager to lead young athletes in the community, and I am excited to bring a team-first mentality, enthusiasm, and competitive style of coaching to the Nolensville Knights," Babington said in a release from the school.
The coach excelled on the court as a player during his college days at Austin Peay. In 2008, he helped lead the Govs to their first NCAA Tournament since 2003 after winning the OVC Tournament. He was the OVC tourney MVP that season as well.
He was an assistant girls coach at Sycamore before joining Springfield as its girls coach for four years.
"I am pleased to announce that Todd Babington is the new head coach of our Nolensville Knights boys basketball team," Nolensville principal Bill Harlin said in a release. "He has proven to have a great basketball mind, a tremendous work ethic, and a commitment to build a great program in the Nolensville community.
"He provides our program with continuity since he served as our assistant basketball coach last year, but he will put his stamp on the program with his own style of coaching. We look forward to a great future with Coach Babington."
Babington is the third boys basketball coach in Nolensville history, joining Wes Lambert and Stigall in holding the role.
