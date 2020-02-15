Nolensville met up with district opponent Marshall County in the final game of the year with playoff spots already locked in.
That didn’t stop Nolensville as the Knights finished the season on a high note with a blowout victory of 78-41.
In the first quarter, both teams came out and had a lot of success in similar areas.
Marshall County excelled early on from the free throw line, getting 6 points from the charity stripe followed up by two 3s.
Nolensville soon thereafter showed that they can also make free throws by hitting all four they were given in the first quarter. Nathan Foutch had an explosive performance, hitting two 3s, a 2-pointer, and two free-throws to help give the Knights an 18-12 lead.
The second quarter was really when the Knights came alive. They would go on to put up 27 points as they started to get the hot hands.
Nolensville coach John Stigall stated that this is the best he has seen his team play all year.
“We made shots, we continued to defend, and we were just locked in,” said Stigall. “I was really happy with the way that we played tonight.”
Marshall County went on to put up 10 points before halftime as Nolensville pulled away with a 45-22 lead at the end of the second quarter.
The third quarter didn’t quite live up to the second quarter in terms of points. Both Nolensville and Marshall County put up 11 points off of a flurry of 2s and 3s with the occasional free throw make.
Nolensville once again put its foot on the gas in the fourth quarter. Foutch contributed to this with 7 points. Matt Sebsie also added to the Knights’ lead by hitting two 3s. The rest of the points for the Knights would come from late 2s and free throws.
Nolensville will go into the district tournament as the number two seed, while Marshall County goes in as the three seed.
Stigall said he feels great about his team if they continue to play like this.
“After tonight, we assured ourselves two more weeks and we clinched region tournament berth,” Stigall said. “I like how we’re playing right now and I’m looking forward to the tournament.”
The playoffs for Nolensville start next Friday, but it unsure who they will play.
