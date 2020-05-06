After a year in Nolensville, Knights boys basketball coach John Stigall will be heading on to a new opportunity.
The coach confirmed Tuesday that he will be leaving Nolensville High School after one season to coach the Blackman Lady Blaze girls basketball team in Murfreesboro.
"Leaving is never easy," Stigall said on Twitter of the news. "But new challenges await. Forever grateful for my time at [Nolensville High School]."
Coming from Northeast, Stigall was hired last June to replace Wes Lambert, the team's first coach.
In his season with the Knights, Stigall went 12-16 overall for the regular season and 6-4 in district play. Nolensville was a runner-up in 12-AA district play and exited in the 6-AA region quarterfinal.
Nolensville had lost several key contributors coming into the 2019-20 season.
NHS will now look for its third boys basketball coach in school history.
