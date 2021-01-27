The Nolensville Knights (8-5, 3-1) boys basketball team fell at home to the Marshall County Tigers (12-4, 5-0) 49-47 on Tuesday night.
“We just did not execute down the stretch,” said Nolensville head coach Todd Babington. “They made a lot more plays than we did. Up until this point, we had been executing in close games all the way.”
In this first quarter, Marshall County got off to a hot start from long range to lead 12-5 at the end of the frame.
Nolensville came back from the deficit with layups and three pointers from seniors Davin Watkins and Ashton Smith in the second quarter to tie the game at 20 at halftime.
The score remained deadlocked at 31 in the third quarter as each side matched buckets point for point. Nolensville collected big baskets from Watkins, Smith and junior Grady Powers to keep the score tied.
In the fourth quarter, the momentum shifted back and forth until Marshall County went up 2 with eight seconds remaining in the game.
Nolensville had a chance at the buzzer to win the game, but a rushed shot in the closing seconds with a defender in close range would not fall as the Knights lost the game 49-47.
The Knights leading scorers were seniors Riley Byron and Watkins with 11 points and Smith with 10 points.
“Riley had a couple of good looks in the fourth quarter,” said Coach Babington. “Ashton was able to get to the rim when his shots weren’t falling down. Davin played really steady throughout the entire game and was able to get in the lane.”
Marshall County’s point leaders were junior Devontae Davis with 12 and seniors Kaamil Hazel and Bryson Hughes with 11.
Nolensville will face Giles County at home Friday night.
“I just hope that we can bounce back and learn from the mistakes we have made today,” said Coach Babington. “Marshall is a good team, and there is a reason they are in first place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.