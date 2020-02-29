The Nolensville Knights basketball team fell in overtime to the Creekwood Redhawks 87-80 at home on Saturday night in the first round of the 6-AA region tournament.
“They made some big shots and plays when they had to make them,” said Nolensville head coach John Stigall. “Give a lot of credit to Creekwood; they played a great game.”
In the first quarter, Creekwood started out strong from behind the arc to take an early lead 22-17.
Nolensville and Creekwood matched each other basket for basket in the second quarter until Creekwood junior Kayden Austin hit two free throws with under a minute to play to give the Redhawks the 33-32 lead.
The third quarter was a back and forth game on each side until senior Nathan Fouch hit two free throws to give the Knights a 51-50 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Nolensville matched Creekwood point for point by securing clutch long range shooting from Fouch, sophomore Keidron Batey, and junior Max McAllister. A last second heave was missed by Nolensville, keeping the game knotted at 62 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Nolensville could not seem to get into a rhythm as they struggled to get shots to fall. Creekwood knocked down tough baskets and stayed calm at the free throw line to seal the victory 87-80.
The Knights leading scorers were Fouch with 25 points, Batey with 16 and McAllister with 11.
“We made a lot of shots early. The way the game played out, there were a lot of possessions,” said Coach Stigall. “All of those guys did a fantastic job of stepping up and making shots.”
Creekwood senior Tyler Neely led the Redhawks in scoring with 21 points.
With the loss, Nolensville finishes the season at 12-17, 7-5 in district play.
“I am going to remember how hard they played, how hard they fought, and that they never gave up,” said Coach Stigall. “This is a group that not many people expected much of. They did some things that we can build on for the future.”
