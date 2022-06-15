The Town Commission passed its fiscal budget for 2022-23 in time for it to take effect on July 1.
It includes provisions for the capital improvements plan despite that plan not yet having been voted on. The budget also comes with a property tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“This is another year with another great outline of a budget that comes from our staff and major assistants,” said Commissioner Joel Miller. “We have a lot of positive things like online sales tax that we have now that we didn’t have before, and it’s great that we’re able to utilize these tools in our operating budget.”
The local option sales tax accounts for 22 percent of the new budget’s projected revenue, almost exactly the same portion of the pie given to state shared revenue, and that represents a six-percent uptick from the previous fiscal year. This pools into the General Fund, which expects about $8.2 million in revenue versus $7.2 million in expenditures.
The town’s capital improvements plan — with a 10-year outlook from the new fiscal year — projects about $56.6 million spent on capital projects by the end of fiscal 2033. The current fiscal year is presently estimated to account for almost $14 million, and more than half of that is slated for Nolensville Fire Department projects. The most significant portion thereof is a planned $6.3 million fire station, a development project currently being designed and to be funded within the new fiscal year.
Town Commissioner Halie Gallik voiced concerns last month when the budget passed its first reading that she and her fellow commissioners needed to convey a clearer message to Town Manager Victor Lay of what the hierarchy of priorities should be apropos of capital projects.
The ambitious, 10-year capital improvements plan drew concerns from residents last month for the sheer scope of expenses. Town Manager Lay reminded citizens that the plan has yet to be approved and formally adopted by the Town Commission, which essentially means the city is not yet authorized to execute the expenditures listed in it. Moreover, each individual expense is an estimate without quotes having been provided for specific projects so far.
Another sore point for residents was that, despite seeing several large expenditures allocated to a wide variety of projects, comparably little was allocated to Clovercroft Road projects. The two-lane road bears the primary access point to The Farm at Clovercroft, a neighborhood whose residents turned out en masse to voice grievances about the proposed 277-acre Four Springs development, which the Commission has sent back to the Planning Commission to review significant changes requested.
Clovercroft is also a major thoroughfare for Nolensville that is greatly in need of paving and slated to be widened. The town has been waylaid in getting work done on this and other significant roads in town due to the town sharing jurisdiction on those roads with Williamson County.
