The Nolensville Town Events Committee will hold a Christmas tree lighting and other holiday events on Dec. 1.
The event Merry and Bright and Holiday Lights will feature free holiday activities throughout Nolensville from 2 to 5 p.m.
Events will include Story Time at the library every half hour; S’mores, hot chocolate and crafts at the Fire Department; Photos with Santa at the Historic Nolensville School, courtesy of FADDS Entertainment, and the official Christmas tree lighting at the Nolensville Town Hall at 5 p.m.
The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department will also be collecting unwrapped Christmas toys for the Nolensville Food Pantry, and donations will also be collected for the restoration of the Morton-Brittain House.
More information about Merry and Bright and Holiday Lights can be found here.
