Williamson Medical Center affiliate Williamson Medical Group is expanding its Nolensville clinic with the addition of internal medicine physician Don Patterson.
Dr. Patterson is board-certified in internal medicine and holds a medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine.
According to a WMC news release, he completed his internal medicine residency at Baptist Hospital, which is now known as Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, in Nashville.
The clinic opened in January along with Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and offers a variety of medical care including orthopedic urgent care and rehabilitation services.
“WMG is proud to welcome Dr. Patterson as a new provider in Nolensville,” Williamson Medical Center CEO Phil Mazzuca said in the news release. “We remain committed to establishing quality medical care options throughout the region. With his robust background in adult medicine, Dr. Patterson will make an excellent addition to our team.”
Dr. Patterson is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 615-791-2300.
“It’s clear to me that WMG is committed to providing a stable medical home for patients; it’s not a ‘hello-and-goodbye’ environment,” Patterson said in the news release. “One of the most rewarding things about being a physician is getting to know your patients for a long time, and I look forward to establishing lasting relationships in and around Nolensville.”
The Williamson Medical Group's Nolensville clinic is located at 7216 Nolensville Road, suite 200.
