The Town of Nolensville kicked off their first Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1, after swearing in commissioners and electing a new mayor and vice mayor.
All five commissioners, Halie Gallik, Joel Miller, Lisa Garramone, Wendy Cook-Mucci and Derek Adams, were sworn in before the meeting at 6:30 p.m. with Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson issuing the oath of office.
Adams and Cook-Mucci previously served as Aldermen under Nolensville’s previous form of government, and on Thursday they were both appointed to the position of mayor and vice mayor respectively during the 7 p.m. Commission meeting.
They were appointed by way of two unanimous votes by the commission and will both serve a two-year term.
In the new form of government the role of mayor is mostly a ceremonial position with day-to-day operations handled by the Town Manager Donald Anthony, who was also confirmed by a vote on Tuesday night having also previously served under the former form of government.
