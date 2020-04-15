The Nolensville Farmers Market will open on April 25 with a drive-thru system to promote public safety and social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive thru farmers market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Thanksgiving at the Historic Nolensville School.
According to a news release, customers will be able to pre-order goods online from a list of vendors, and remain in their vehicles to drive-thru and pick up their orders.
Fresh produce, meat, eggs, baked goods and more can be purchased without pre-ordering, but pre-order will help the line move faster, and customers are encouraged to use electronic payments such as Venmo, Paypal or a credit card to reduce contact.
A list of vendors accepting pre-orders can be found here, and a weekly list of vendors will be posted on the Nolensville Farmers Market Facebook and Instagram.
"Shopping local is a great, low-contact, safe way to get groceries. Compared to grocery stores, products found at Farmers Markets have had much less handling than those being stocked on grocery store’s shelves," the news release reads. "Farmers markets are included in the list of essential businesses of retail outlets for food purchases. We cannot express enough our gratitude to our local, state and federal officials in recognizing that farmers markets are an essential food resource for our communities. Now more than ever, we see the importance of our local food systems through the work our farmers are doing to keep us nourished and healthy."
More information about the Nolensville Farmers Market can be found here, and the Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road.
