The Nolensville Farmers market is back again this weekend on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Gannon Farm and Orchard is harvesting pasture-raised, non-GMO ducks this week, and they will be ready for pick up on Saturday. Those interested in reserving a duck can send an email here.
Leading up to Saturday’s market, as well as the day of, individuals are also encouraged to donate fresh produce to the Nolensville Food Pantry as part of Feed Your Neighbor Week. In addition to buying fresh goods for themselves, guests can also purchase extra goods to put into designated spots around the market that will be donated to the pantry.
Individuals who would like to donate but cannot attend the market can Venmo @nolensville-farmersmarket, and staff at the market will buy and donate the produce. In the Venmo message, write "Feed Your Neighbor."
The producer-only market is open every Saturday morning at the Historic Nolensville School and has fresh food and produce for sale that supports local artisans and farmers.
At the market, guests will find several meat varieties, baked goods, eggs, food trucks, natural body care, and more. All vendors are located inside and outside of the school gym.
All are encouraged to wear a face covering, pay with card or exact change, and have one shopper per household. No pets are allowed at the market.
In an effort to provide fresh produce to people of all income levels, the Nolensville Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits and offers doubled dollars (FRESH Bucks) on fresh fruits and vegetables.
For more information, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.