The Nolensville Farmers Market held their first farmers market of 2020 on Saturday. Like every other aspect of life, the market was forced to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by way drive-thru system to promote public safety and social distancing.
The drive-thru market in the parking lot of the Nolensville Historic School saw an estimated 150 drivers line up for the 24 vendors on the cold and rainy Saturday with a line of vehicles snaked through the adjoining Williamson County Recreation Complex parking lot and down Stonebrook Boulevard.
Customers were able to pre-order goods online from a list of vendors, and remain in their vehicles to drive-thru and pick up their orders from vendors selling everything from fresh produce, meat, eggs, baked goods and more.
One of those vendors, Ian Lovejoy of Cedar Rock Farm, first attended the Nolensville Farmers Market in 2019 after their Rockvale farm grew from a hobby to a full-time business, selling pork on Saturday.
Lovejoy said that his first experience of a drive-thru market was very positive, making what on paper could have been a complicated system run smoothly despite the morning storms.
Lovejoy added that for Cedar Rock Farm the pandemic has meant a boost in sales from returning customers as well as an influx of new customers who are interested in buying fresh, local foods in a time where going to the grocery store lately has meant facing some empty shelves and limits on certain goods.
"Before we even got to the market we had pressed just $100 less than our best day ever last year, so I was happy as I could be before we even showed up," Lovejoy said. "The folks that were there were there to shop and even if they hadn't placed preorders, because they had to wait they could kind of see what you had and so we sold another $800."
Market Manager Casi Haire said in a phone call that although customers sat in lines for up to an hour, once they got to the first vendor they were able to be processed quickly, adding that customers were happy to see the market return during such uncertain times and of course they were happy to shop local.
“It was super successful with our first run through. We didn't really know what to expect but one of our vendors had a record sales day," Haire said. "With it being a rainy Saturday and everyone still under quarantine, no one really minded sitting in their cars and waiting."
A list of vendors accepting pre-orders can be found here, and a weekly list of vendors will be posted on the Nolensville Farmers Market Facebook and Instagram.
The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Thanksgiving at the Historic Nolensville School at 7248 Nolensville Road. More information about the Nolensville Farmers Market can be found here.
