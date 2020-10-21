The Nolensville Farmers Market will extend its 2020 market season with the opening of the Winter Market on Nov. 7.
The market will operate through April 24.
The Winter Market will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Mill Creek Church of Christ, and will feature winter produce such as lettuce, greens, broccoli, cabbages, microgreens and more.
Farm-raised meats including beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and rabbit, as well as free-range eggs, chef prepared baked goods, specialty sauces and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted gifts will also be available for purchase.
Mill Creek Church of Christ is located at 7260 Nolensville Road, and more information about the Nolensville Farmers Market can be found here.
