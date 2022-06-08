Nolensville Fire and Rescue has been awarded a grant of more than $27,000 from the Firehouse Subs Foundation.
The grant which totals $27,576.10 was officially accepted during Thursday night's Nolensville Board of Commissioners meeting, and will be used to purchase equipment for NFR's newest engine which came into service earlier this year.
According to a news release, the money will be used specifically to purchase a ground monitor, fire hoses, nozzles, adaptors and various hand tools.
“We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Smyrna for providing us with this invaluable funding,” NFR Captain Jason Bowers said in the news release. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything because in an emergency, every second counts.”
The Firehouse Subs Foundation was created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has since provided more than $67 million in aid in the form of grants for equipment, scholarships, disaster relief and education.
