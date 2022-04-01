Nolensville Fire and Rescue and the Town of Nolensville officially celebrated the arrival of their new fire engine on Tuesday with a ceremonial push-in ceremony that drew dozens of community members.
The celebration featured remarks from NFR Chief David Windrow and Nolensville Mayor Adams before members of the fire department and town officials gathered at the front of the engine and pushed it into the station’s bay, a ceremonial tradition similar to a ribbon cutting.
“It’s a joy to work with the men and women who make up this department, and I wanted them to have a tangible part of what we’re doing today,” Windrow said, thanking the department’s 10 career, 23 part-time paid and 26 volunteers, as well as the people who helped to lay the foundation of the department with the previously-serving Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department.
“Let's be the best Nolensville Fire Department, again, building off the blocks of [Former Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Chief] Presley [Hughes], Pete Mosley and several others who started this back in the 70s.”
The history of the push-in ceremony dates back to the use of horse-drawn engines.
“Horses have no reverse, so it was the firefighter’s duty to unhook the horses, and then push the fire engine back into the station,” Windrow said. “That’s where the tradition of pushing-in comes from, and the fire service has a lot of traditions so we wanted to honor that today.”
The new custom Pierce Enforcer fire engine includes a 1500 GPM pump, a 750-gallon water tank and a 500 HP Cummins engine.
NFD detailed some of the engine’s needs and customizations to the Home Page in January, including charging capabilities for emergency medical services device and on-board foam systems that can extinguish fires that could become more volatile with water.
“I can’t understate how impressed I am with our leadership to have found this engine and secure it so quickly for the town,” Adams said.
The event also included refreshments including cake, cupcakes and children’s activities.
