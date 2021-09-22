The Nolensville Fire Department responded to 185 calls for service in their first two months as the town’s newly-established municipal fire service, which officially took over fire services in the Town of Nolensville on July 1.
According to NFD Chief David Windrow, those calls for service include four fires and 17 vehicle collisions. In addition to those standard calls, NFD also provided food truck inspections, commercial occupancy inspections, plan reviews and car seat installations, as well as having a presence at the town’s fourth of July celebration, the Broken Wheel Festival and kids' triathlon.
“We have conducted about 500 hours of training to include members attending the International Association of Fire Chiefs conference in Charlotte and the Fire Department Instructors conference in Indianapolis,” Windrow said in an email, adding that last year the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, which preceded the combination department, responded to more than 1,000 calls for service.
“We knew that the call volume was going to be high for a new department,” Windrow said. “Most departments are in place at the 500-750 call volume.”
Windrow said that NFD also provided a tanker that was dispatched to Waverly following the historic flash flood that killed more than a dozen people and devastated the Waverly community in August. That tanker provided 24-hour coverage to the Humphreys County town for four days.
NFD crews also manned Franklin’s Fire Station 5 in August during the funeral for Spring Hill Fire Department Deputy Chief Eddie House, and several firefighters took part in the11th annual Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb earlier this month.
Windrow and the Town of Nolensville continue to work towards securing the future site for a permanent municipal fire station. Windrow added that the department has gained three new volunteers since July 1, meaning that NFD currently has 10 full-time paid career firefighters and 16 part-time and 23 volunteer firefighters.
