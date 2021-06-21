The Nolensville Fire Department will take over primary emergency response duties in the town of Nolensville on July 1, marking the historic transition in services from the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and in conjunction with department kickoff they will hold a blood drive.
The “Remembering the Badges Blood Drive” is held in conjunction with the American Red Cross and will take place on Thursday, July 1, from 8 a.m.-noon in the Nolensville Town Hall auditorium.
The blood drive marks the first NFD event as the primary fire response in town, and honors the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
This blood drive event is held in collaboration with Middle Tennessee Badges, government agencies and local community sponsors who are working through Sept. 11, 2021 to collect 2,977 pints of blood.
That number is significant as is the number of recorded deaths of civilians, first responders and military service members who died as a result of the attack across the northeastern United States.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: rememberingthebadges or contact NFD Chief David Windrow at [email protected].
More information about the American Red Cross can be found here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
