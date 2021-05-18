The Nolensville Farmers Market is hosting a food truck festival this Saturday.
The event will feature a variety of food trucks including Pasta Galifi, CD's BBQ, Padrinos Pops, Fried Green Tomatoes, Moosic City Ice Cream and Waffles, The Grilled Cheeserie, Chivanada and Uncle Buds.
Food trucks will be set up at the Church at Nolensville, located at 7388 Nolensville Road, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., with live music provided by Snyder Entertainment.
The Nolensville Farmers Market will take place as normal on Saturday morning from 8 a.m.-noon just down the road at 7248 Nolensville Road.
