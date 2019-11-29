All good things must come to an end, and the Nolensville Knights football team has closed the books on its 2019 campaign.
The team lost its road 4A semifinals game with Elizabethton Friday night 34-12.
The Knights got down 14-0 early in the contest and had two-way star Tim Coutras take an early injury.
Though, a Ryan Pistulka touchdown and Ryder Galardi pass to Parker Price got the team within two at half, 14-12.
But a scoreless second half would doom Nolensville as the Cyclones rattled off their last 20 points for the victory.
The year ends at an 11-3 season, one for the history books at NHS.
The team made its first semifinals game and boasted its first Mr. Football finalist in Coutras.
"I could not be prouder of our our football team," Nolensville principal Bill Harlan shared on Twitter after the game.
"To be only a 4 year old school and to make it to the semifinals is remarkable. Seniors, you laid an incredible foundation. Our coaching staff has done outstanding work. I look forward to a great future for the Knights!"
