The Nolensville Lady Knights hung on for a 48-47 win against Marshall County to finish the season with a perfect 10-0 district record while keeping their win streak of 14 games intact as well.
The first quarter started off with an explosion of 3s from Nolensville that was quickly met with some more 3s from Marshall County. Other than a 2-pointer from Sydney Mickulin to end the first quarter, the Lady Knights only made 3s.
Marshall County had more success at the free throw line than Nolensville, hitting all free throws combined with a couple of 3-pointers to end the first quarter tied at 14.
The second quarter was very kind to Marshall County. The Tigerettes dominated the Lady Knights with an array of 3s and some good shooting to take a commanding 26-18 lead.
The only contribution for Nolensville was a pair of 2-pointers.
The second half started off with a bang as Nolensville slowly began to work its way back into the game with help from Grace Baird and Caymin Ladd knocking down 3-pointers.
A few minutes passed, and it was a 27-28 game with the Lady Knights only down by 1.
Nolensville coach Chris Ladd stated that the adjustments made by his team are what kept them in the game.
“We turned up the pressure a little bit and got better defensively with our assignments,” said Ladd. “We made some shots in the third quarter and got a lead there late in the third, and then kind of cruised on from there.”
Marshall County would ultimately hold onto its lead thanks to Sydney Tidwell, Kelsey Keiler and Hanna Davis to make a 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.
As seen throughout the game, Marshall County was very productive from the free throw line in the final quarter with Karlye Wiser and Kelsey Keiler making contributions in that area.
Nolensville just got hot at the right time. The Lady Knights made shot after shot going on a 9-2 run with just 4:54 left in the game up 40-35. Nolensville kept up its good momentum and pulled away for a couple of minutes.
Marshall County made almost made a great comeback, but missed the final shot as time expired on the buzzer beater to fall short by just one point.
Coach Ladd said he was very proud of his team and the way that they fought throughout the game despite the environment Senior Night created.
“We didn’t play our best tonight, I think we had a lot of things distracting us with senior night,” said Ladd. “But they did what they’ve done ever since I started coaching them, they found a way to comeback and win the game against a good opponent. So I’m proud of them for finding a way to win it."
The leader in scoring for the Lady Knights was Baird with 12 points. Other big contributions came from Mickulin with 10 points and Caymin Ladd who also had 10 points.
Nolensville and Marshall County are the top two teams in the district, meaning they will both have a first round bye in the tournament.
It is yet to be determined who each of these teams will play in the playoffs.
