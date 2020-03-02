The Nolensville girls basketball team is a win away from hosting a sectionals game.
The Lady Knights beat Stewart Co. Monday night 65-44 in the 6-AA region semifinals at Community High School to punch a ticket to the sub-state round and the region finals game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Community.
They'll take on Marshall Co. in the game, who they played in the district finals.
If they win, they'll host a sectional game Saturday night at 7 p.m. A loss would put them on the road to the Region 5-AA winner on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Nolensville is 3-0 against Marshall Co. this season.
