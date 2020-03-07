The Nolensville Lady Knights basketball team collected a historic win over the Westmoreland Lady Eagles 35-31 in sub-state play on Saturday night at Nolensville High School, clinching their first ever Class AA state tournament appearance.
Each player and coach cut down pieces of one of the nets in celebration.
“It means a lot to be a part of it,” said Parker Leftwich. “We had a chance to go to state when I was a sophomore, but we lost to East Nashville by six points. It is really cool to get past where we were that year.”
“We were at this point when I was a freshman. Not even making it through regions last year, and then doing this means a lot to us,” said Zoey Piller.
“I am just so happy for our girls,” said Nolensville head coach Chris Ladd. “State is such a cool thing to get to and go through. To be one of eight teams left in the state; I am just so excited for this community.”
In the first quarter, it was a back and forth contest until Westmoreland’s senior guard Avery Morris stuck a jumper from 15 feet to give the Lady Eagles a 9-7 lead.
Nolensville came roaring back in the second quarter with the post presence of Piller and a three point shot just before the buzzer by Caymin Ladd to give the Lady Knights a 21-13 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Nolensville extended the lead to 28-19 with shots from downtown and in the paint by seniors Grace Baird and Leftwich.
Westmoreland caught fire from behind the arc to keep the game close with contributions from Morris and sophomore Alana Eakle, but Piller and Leftwich sunk contested baskets and made free throws to give the Lady Knights the victory 35-31.
Westmoreland’s leading scorer was senior Avery Morris with 16 points.
Nolensville had two players in double figures; Piller with 13 points and Leftwich with 11.
“They were getting a lot of attention for sure,” said Coach Ladd. “There was a lot of pushing and shoving going on out there. Zoey and Parker got the brunt of it. They did a great job of keeping their composure and playing through it. They just found a way to help us win.”
“We kind of yo-yo off each other,” said Piller. “If I see her go to the left, I will go to the right and pass it there. It is all about how we move with each other and see each other. As a team, our heads our connected out there.”
With this win, Nolensville will begin their quest for the AA state title this week at MTSU. The first games are Wednesday.
They join the Nolensville volleyball and girls soccer teams as recent state competitors. The Nolensville football team was a game away from state as well, and the baseball team made the state tournament last May.
“(We want to) just play together and keep our heads screwed on straight,” said Pillar. “Defense is key in these next few games; playing strong every single game and grabbing every rebound.”
The drawing for Nolensville's first opponent in the tournament is Sunday afternoon. They'll know who and when they play after that in the single-elimination quarterfinals.
“Tomorrow we will see who it is, and we will just take it from there,” said Coach Ladd.
