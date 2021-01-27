The Nolensville Lady Knights (7-4, 4-1) dominated on the boards to secure victory at home over the Marshall County Lady Tigers (3-8, 3-2) 47-32 on Tuesday night.
“Every district win is big,” said Nolensville head coach Chris Ladd. "This gave us a little separation.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Knights executed an attack from behind the arc and in the paint with seniors Caymin Ladd and Zoe Pillar, but trailed 9-8.
The dynamic duo of Ladd and Pillar caught fire from long range and timely layups to take the advantage in the second quarter and lead 21-15 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Nolensville padded their lead with Pillar, Ladd and junior Chloe Earls knocking down jump shots and 3-pointers to lead 36-22.
The Lady Knights cruised in the fourth quarter as Ladd and Pillar continued to get in a rhythm with timely jumpers to seal the victory 47-32.
Nolensville held district rival Marshall County to 32 points.
“I thought our defense was really solid,” said Coach Ladd. “From the second quarter on, we just let loose and relied on basic principles.”
The Lady Knights leading scorers were Pillar with 21 points and Ladd with 14 points.
“Those two are huge for us,” said Coach Ladd. “They make our team go. The girls around them are starting to feed off of them and get better. That is the reason we are having success right now.”
Marshall County’s point leader was Karyle Wiser with 9.
Nolensville will face Giles County at home on Friday night.
“We need to just keep on moving forward,” said Coach Ladd. “We have played Giles County once already, and we know they will be ready coming to our place. Nothing would suit them better to knock us off, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.