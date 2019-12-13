The Nolensville High School Choir partnered with several local restaurants for Restaurant Night and Caroling which saw the choir sing to diners while a portion of the restaurant’s proceeds were donated to the choir.
Patrons who dined at Martin's Bar-B-Que, Hwy. 55, Brothers Burgers and Campo Azul on Thursday night where given their own choral performances of holiday carols paired with their night out on the town.
NHS Choir Director Cassidy Lenstrom has been with the school for two years and said that this was the first year that the choir has taken their songs to Nolensville diners and a great way to share some holiday cheer through an event that was happily supported by local businesses.
“We were looking for a way to bring holiday cheer to Nolensville and to be able to get out into the community and sing and also raise some money for our program,” Lenstrom said. “Nolensville is a very tight-knit community with a small town feel. Everyone is really invested in the Nolensville identity and that’s very true of Nolensville High School and that’s what we’re trying to promote with the choir.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.