The Nolensville High School Choirs held their "A Season to Remember" Fall 2020 concert outside of Nolensville High School on Tuesday.
Over 50 community members including friends and family of students attended the outdoor event that kicked off at 7 p.m. in law chairs set up in a socially-distanced fashion.
The free combined concert performance included song by members of both the NHS Concert Choir and NHS Knights Chorale as directed by Cassidy Lenstrom, as well as performances of poetry and solo and group songs.
The full program of the concert can be found below.
