Nolensville High School is the latest WillCo institution to find a way around COVID-19 to celebrate its seniors who will be competing athletically at the next level.
The school held a virtual signing day Thursday, saluting a handful of student-athletes who waited until spring to sign letters of intent.
Those who signed are as following:
- Trystan Wepking, girls soccer, Carson-Newman
- Lauren Burch, girls soccer, Johnson & Wales
- Hunter Oubre, boys soccer, Lincoln Memorial
- Louis Kondolios, football, Tennessee Tech
- Reece Milam, baseball, Motlow State
Below is the full video, including comments from all the respective coaches:
