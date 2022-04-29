Nolensville High School and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat that was made against the school on Friday, though it's been deemed as "not credible."
According to an email that was sent to NHS parents, the threat was sent via Apple AirDrop, which allows digital files to be shared with other Apple products within a certain radius of the sender.
A photo also circulated on social media showing a cell phone with an AirDrop notification that read " 'Im goin to bomb this school 12:00 PM' woud like to share a photo."
“Law enforcement has determined the threat is not credible,” the email reads.
“Sending any type of irresponsible post that implies a threatening situation or purposefully evokes fear in others is not acceptable and will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the email continues.
No other information was immediately available, and WCSO and WCS could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.
Although historically, neither the school system nor the sheriff's office have been open to commenting on the specifics of threats made against schools, as evident in a similar incident last year.
