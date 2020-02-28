Nolensville High School took first place in the 10th annual Battle of the Minds Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl on Thursday night bringing home a prize of $750 for the school's social studies department and a coveted place on the History Bowl trophy.
NHS finished the competition with 9,800 points and competed against other schools including the 2019 winner Summit High School who came in 2nd place this year with 8,600 points, Brentwood High School who came in 3rd place with 8,100 points, Franklin High School came in 4th with 6,800 points, Centennial High School came in 5th with 5,599 points, Independence High School came in 6th with 5,000 points and Ravenwood High School came in 7th with 3,200 points.
For SHS's 2nd place win they were awarded $650 for their school's social studies department while BHS was awarded $550.
BHS held an early lead in the five-round, Jeopardy-style competition that saw a rotating panel of students press buzzers to answer a variety of history questions with an electric excitement from both the competitors and the packed audience made up of students, educators, government, community and business leaders, and of course, proud parents.
The event was emceed by Middle Tennessee State University Mass Media Adjunct Professor Chris Clark and was hosted by Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Charles "Chuck" Sherrill.
Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn, who also serves on the Historic Commission and retired history teacher, said that the History Bowl started as a way to connect high school students to history with a fun event, starting modestly with BHS and RHS in the first two years and expanding each year into what is now a community staple.
"We're very pleased with the turnout," Dunn said. "The students are not only smart but they've got such self composure and I see them doing big things."
NHS's U.S History and European History teacher Rebecca Lepper led 7 students in preparing for the competition with 4 of them actually competing after spending hours upon hours studying and preparing for the fierce completion that the History Bowl brings each year.
"Part of the battle is finding the right students to participate," Lepper said. "A lot of students put in a lot of time and effort to make this work tonight.
NHS senior Ian Corder did not compete in the event on Thursday but, according to Lepper was critical in helping to prepare himself and his teammates for the event.
"History is just fun," Corder said. "It's learning about the past which as they say, if we don't learn about the past, we're doomed to repeat it, but also it's just generally fun to learn about past times and places, past practices and the things that older Americans did, and it's just a good challenge."
BHS was represented by Coach Amanda Bicsak and students Tyler Myers, Oakley Martin, Patrick Baugh and Anna Sullivan.
CHS was represented by Coach Daniel Cutsinger and students Jackson Pfefferkorn, Chris Sullivan, Avram Bingham, Austin Mattox and alternates Charlie Connor, Graham Cutsinger, Brenda Gillis and Sam Zachariah.
FHS was represented by Coach Blake Lannom and students Charlie Connor, Eileen Hsu, Savion Johnson and Joy Yin.
IHS was represented by Coach Mike Ragland and students Josh Cannon, Eli Litton, Scott Coberly and Ryan Rickwa.
NHS was represented by Coach Rebecca Leeper and students Antonio Ahanj, Elliot Boualaphanh, Jack Hoefflerl, David Taylor and alternates Ian Corder and Avery Noe.
RHS was represented by Coaches Andy Elrod and Pam Vaden and students Hayden Teeter, Caelin Moore, Jennifer Hall and Katie Schmidt.
SHS was represented by Coach Otis Hallbright and students Mason Stonebridge, Koichi Ikeda-Sanchez, Sam Arnold, Michael White and alternates Tara Jones, Maggie Beth Kimbro and Nevaeh Brinson.
Page High School unfortunately had to drop out of the competition due to illness.
The History Bowl was sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group, Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Insurance Group, Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University, Mary Lee Bunch Associates, Rhea Little's Tire and Auto Services, Maria Richardson, Parks Realty and the Kaplan Family.
the History Bowl was live-streamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Facebook page with a rebroadcast on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19. The live stream can also be found at the bottom of this story.
